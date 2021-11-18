Purchase Access

Connie McCrackin, of Safford, entered into rest Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her residence. She was 77.

Private family services for Connie will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie McCrackin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

