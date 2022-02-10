Constance Elizabeth Montierth
In Loving Memory of Constance Elizabeth Montierth
Constance Elizabeth Montierth, an active member of the LDS community and longtime resident of Thatcher, AZ entered into eternal life on February 4, 2022, with her family at her bedside. Connie, as most people knew her, was born on October 22, 1943, in Morenci, AZ to Lowell and Ruth Overall. Connie had the pleasure of growing up with seven siblings in Clifton, AZ, and being raised on Shannon Hill. Although Clifton was a small mining town, that never hindered Connie’s ambition. As a young girl, she enjoyed playing along the riverbank, being outdoors, and playing tennis.
In 1959, Connie married Cruz Ortiz, whom she had known previously from Clifton High School. That next year in November, Connie and Cruz were blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Benjamin Greg Ortiz. Ben was Connie’s only son, and to say she was over the moon for him was an understatement. Connie loved being a mom and enjoyed watching her son grow. Connie vowed to work hard and provide a good life for her and her son, together they were invincible.
In 1971, Connie graduated with her Bachelor’s degree and later completed her Master’s Degree in Education from Arizona State University years later. Within that same year, she landed her first teaching position in Solomon, AZ, and met her sweetheart J. Rex Montierth. On June 10th,1972, Connie was remarried and ready to start her life with Rex and her son, Ben. Along with the new marriage, came new opportunities that Connie had the courage to embark on. Due to Rex’s career, they moved twice within a three-year span to Douglas and Flagstaff, AZ. Due to moving to those areas, Connie had the opportunity to teach and grow as an educator. Finally, in 1975, Rex and Connie moved back to Thatcher, AZ where she would spend many years influencing and changing lives as a first-grade teacher. Connie taught as a first-grade teacher at Thatcher Primary School for thirty-eight years. She was a marvelous teacher who loved each and every one of her students. In 2001, Connie was awarded Graham County Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Small & Rural School Association. Connie was extremely proud of her hard work and occupation as a teacher. If you had Mrs. Montierth as a teacher, it was known that you would leave that classroom ready to conquer second grade and progress with excellence. In 2013, Connie decided it was time to retire and focus on her family life and enjoy being a full-time Grandma. After her many years of teaching, Connie developed friendships that truly lasted a lifetime. She cared and loved every individual that she associated with, which was one of Connie’s many admirable qualities.
Connie loved being a grandma more than anything in this world. She enjoyed taking pictures, celebrating birthdays, and going the extra mile for all her grandkids. She made every grandchild feel special and never let them forget it. Grandma Connie as she was called, was a selfless, kind, and special person. She will be truly missed by many and touched so many hearts while she was on this earth.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents Lowell and Ruth Overall, her husband Rex Montierth, and her brother Kim Overall. She is survived by her only son Benjamin Ortiz (Jacque), siblings: Jack Overall (Ethlyn), Bill Overall (Debbie), Cherry (Dan Branch), Tim Overall (Ralene), Scott Overall (Darlene), Rick Overall (Kellie), grandchildren: Michael Ortiz (Brook), Nicole Ortiz (Julian Rascon), Gabriel Villalba, Ben Villalba (Desiree), Macaria Villalba, Great Grandchildren: Audyana Villalba, Jaymes Villalba, Mya, Villalba, Lenicia Villalba.
Connie’s viewing will be on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Thatcher Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford 85546, 928-428-1740, wwwcaldwellfuneral