Cozette M. Deen, 90, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 at her home in Safford, AZ. She was born May 13, 1930 in Ellinwood, Kansas to Marie and Elmer Walter and graduated from the Ellinwood Schools. She married the love of her life, Donald Deen on June 22, 1948 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellinwood, KS. She moved to Safford, AZ on July 27, 1971, where she became a member of the St. Rose Lima Catholic Church. Cozette enjoyed dancing, rock hunting, reading, crossword puzzles, being a wife and homemaker.
She was preceded by her loving husband of 48 years, son Morgan Deen, son Stanley Deen, daughter Sherin Osborn Coeen, granddaughter Melissa, great-grandson Dillion, her parents, brother Bud Waters, sister Elaine Oberle and sister Muriel Thomas.
She is survived by a son Mike Deen, sister Bonnie Loxterman, four grandsons, three granddaughters, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Also, life-long friend Jeanine Gowdy of Ellinwood, KS.
Following cremation a private Catholic graveside service and interment will be held at the Safford Cemetery with Father Mike Bradley officiating. Date to be determined. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Haven Home Health-Hospice; 1280 S. 20th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546 or Seacus; 1124 W. Thatcher Blvd. Safford, AZ 85546.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.