Cynthia Jean Getta, of Thatcher, entered life eternal Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Haven of Safford. She was 70.

Memorial services for Cindy are currently pending for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Complete date and times of all services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Getta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments