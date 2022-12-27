Cynthia Rae Schirmer, 56, of Morenci, Arizona, left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022.
Cindy was born on June 25, 1966 in Douglas, Wyoming to Jack and Betty Schirmer. She grew up in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1984. In 1986, she gave birth to her daughter, Dani. 10 years later, in 1996, she gave birth to her son, Zac. Cindy was the epitome of a strong, independent woman. She always worked hard to provide a comfortable life for her children. She worked as a secretary for many years before going to the mines and working her way up to shovel operator. She moved to Arizona in 2018.
Cindy always had a big smile and even bigger laugh. She was the life of any party. Cindy was fun-loving, loyal, dependable, caring, and made friends everywhere she went. She loved bingo, boating, reading, and watching movies; in fact, she provided streaming services for most of the family! One of Cindy’s proudest achievements in life was becoming a grandma. She took every opportunity to brag about her three grandsons. She was wonderful and will be so missed.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Dani (John) Park; mother, Betty Schirmer; siblings, Pam Antrim, Codie (Ambrose) Floate, Mike (Sheila) Schirmer, Michelle (Frank) Murphy; grandchildren, Elijah, Atticus, and Xavier Park; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Jack Schirmer, and nephew, Justin Schirmer.
Cindy’s son, Zac Schirmer, joined her in the afterlife on December 4, 2022.
A service will be held on December 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Community Church in Gillette, Wyoming with Pastor Don Wight officiating.
