Cynthia Rae Schirmer

Cynthia Rae Schirmer, 56, of Morenci, Arizona, left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022.

Cindy was born on June 25, 1966 in Douglas, Wyoming to Jack and Betty Schirmer. She grew up in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1984. In 1986, she gave birth to her daughter, Dani. 10 years later, in 1996, she gave birth to her son, Zac. Cindy was the epitome of a strong, independent woman. She always worked hard to provide a comfortable life for her children. She worked as a secretary for many years before going to the mines and working her way up to shovel operator. She moved to Arizona in 2018.

