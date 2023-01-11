Dahlia Garcia Hodges

Dahlia Garcia Hodges passed into eternal rest and peace before sunrise January 3, 2023. She was born October 24, 1926 to Fred and Lenora Garcia in San Jose, Arizona where she spent her younger years as a beautiful, carefree farm girl who loved her parents’ farmstead and the nearby Gila River. She grew up surrounded by brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends, horses, dogs, and cotton fields. She attended Solomon School until she moved to Safford, Arizona to live with her beloved grandmother Lorenza “Manencha” Garcia and attended Safford schools. Dahlia worked in downtown Safford during some of the town’s most bustling days and enjoyed a busy social life with close friends and family.

In 1954 she met a young and charismatic Kenneth Dean Hodges while he was on assignment in the Gila Valley. They were married September 5 later that same year. Dahlia and Dean shared a dream of adventure and travel, and thanks to Dean’s career as an aerial photographer, cartographer and offshore oil drill expert, they lived that dream. She traveled the world and collected stories and memories of those special days. Her many photo albums are testament to those times. Gradually those days gave in to a sweet life in Safford where Dahlia began a career with Allred’s Insurance, eventually becoming a licensed insurance agent. Dahlia enjoyed a special kinship during those years with local residents and especially cotton growers in the valley. Dahlia and Dean hosted many a cocktail party as well as annual family events in their Safford home. Dean passed away in June 2012 and Dahlia continued to live independently and graciously until she was 92.

