Dahlia Garcia Hodges passed into eternal rest and peace before sunrise January 3, 2023. She was born October 24, 1926 to Fred and Lenora Garcia in San Jose, Arizona where she spent her younger years as a beautiful, carefree farm girl who loved her parents’ farmstead and the nearby Gila River. She grew up surrounded by brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends, horses, dogs, and cotton fields. She attended Solomon School until she moved to Safford, Arizona to live with her beloved grandmother Lorenza “Manencha” Garcia and attended Safford schools. Dahlia worked in downtown Safford during some of the town’s most bustling days and enjoyed a busy social life with close friends and family.
In 1954 she met a young and charismatic Kenneth Dean Hodges while he was on assignment in the Gila Valley. They were married September 5 later that same year. Dahlia and Dean shared a dream of adventure and travel, and thanks to Dean’s career as an aerial photographer, cartographer and offshore oil drill expert, they lived that dream. She traveled the world and collected stories and memories of those special days. Her many photo albums are testament to those times. Gradually those days gave in to a sweet life in Safford where Dahlia began a career with Allred’s Insurance, eventually becoming a licensed insurance agent. Dahlia enjoyed a special kinship during those years with local residents and especially cotton growers in the valley. Dahlia and Dean hosted many a cocktail party as well as annual family events in their Safford home. Dean passed away in June 2012 and Dahlia continued to live independently and graciously until she was 92.
In October 2018 she moved to Mesa, Arizona with her daughter and son-in-law. Those were happy days with many visits from her beloved granddaughters, great granddaughter, relatives and friends. Dahlia also developed a special relationship with Pippa, the family dog who recognized Dahlia’s weak spot for the four-legged immediately. In 2021, it was determined that relocating to Tucson, Arizona would be in the best interest for the Mesa Gang. She would be nearer to her granddaughters, great-granddaughter, brother, nieces and nephews. She continued to enjoy Arizona seasons, Kelly’s good cooking, family visits, small social events and hanging out with Pippa, that sweet Australian Shepherd who guarded her closely and was rewarded regularly with treats from the table.
Dahlia is survived by her daughter Karin Philips, granddaughters Jaime Scheier (Randy Slaney) and Lindsay Lucas and great-granddaughter Skyler Scheier. She is also survived by her brother Albert Garcia, sisters Tina Burrell and Mary Helen Ellsworth Tellez and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, son-in-law Kelly Philips, a brother Freddy Garcia, an infant sister Mary Helen and her parents.
Dahlia led a long, happy, and at times magical life. Her infectious smile and laughter remain comforting memories to those who knew her. We will never forget her. Rest in eternal peace sweet angel.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Church. Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.
