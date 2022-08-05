Dale Patton Earven J.D.

Dale Patton Earven, J.D. was born to Myge P. (Cowboy) Earven (deceased) and Mary Alice (Paula) Earven, both hard-working ranchers, in Safford, AZ, on March 5, 1950. He was immersed in his faith and an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated from Western State University with his Juris Doctorate. He was a General Practice attorney by week and a rancher by weekend for over 30 years.

He met the love of his life Evelyn Howard Earven when they were in grade school in Thatcher, AZ. He “saw this beautiful blonde-headed girl when Ms. Philips said they could sit anywhere they wanted” he sat right behind her and would pull her hair “cause I wanted her to notice me,” he would say. Together they raised a large and loving family, including 8 children, 34 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and counting.

