Dale Patton Earven, J.D. was born to Myge P. (Cowboy) Earven (deceased) and Mary Alice (Paula) Earven, both hard-working ranchers, in Safford, AZ, on March 5, 1950. He was immersed in his faith and an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated from Western State University with his Juris Doctorate. He was a General Practice attorney by week and a rancher by weekend for over 30 years.
He met the love of his life Evelyn Howard Earven when they were in grade school in Thatcher, AZ. He “saw this beautiful blonde-headed girl when Ms. Philips said they could sit anywhere they wanted” he sat right behind her and would pull her hair “cause I wanted her to notice me,” he would say. Together they raised a large and loving family, including 8 children, 34 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and counting.
Dale would say he didn’t need any friends, Evelyn, and the kids were his best friends, but the truth is Dale knew no stranger. A day never went by when he didn’t tell everyone he saw that he loved them, and if you got too close, you were getting a kiss. Dale was a loving, kind, and humble man. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Dale is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his mother, Paula, brother, James Earven; his children Dustie (Fred) Robinette, Myge Earven, Shayne Earven, Dawndee Earven, Brandi (James) Giacoletti, and Tallas (Elizabeth) Earven, and their many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Myge P (Cowboy) Earven, brother Wayne Earven, and sons Kye P. Earven and Tanner L. Earven.
“Thank you for being ours.”
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 12, 5-7pm
McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 East Main Street, Safford, AZ
Viewing & Services will be held Saturday, August 13 at 9:00am
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1005 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan, AZ
