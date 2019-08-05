Dan Bigler, 72, of Pima, passed into eternal life Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services for Dan will be conducted Friday morning, Aug. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center by Bishop Paul Anger, of the Pima Second Ward. Concluding services, with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Aug. 8, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center Relief Society Room.
