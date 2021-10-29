Dan LeRoy Russell Sr., 82, of Safford, entered into eternity on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. He was born on Dec. 27, 1938, in Duncan, AZ to Wade and Grace Russell with siblings Roy, Wade, Elizabeth, Dorothy, Jane and Ben.
He attended Morenci High School until his junior year when he joined the Navy, as a radioman. Dan was previously married to Sharon Diane Cole until her passing in 1968. On June 2, 1972, he married Beth Ann Rowley merging two families, and was blessed with six children; Steven, Laura, Dan Jr., Michael, David, and Ryan.
Dan enjoyed driving, reading western books, watching western shows, racing, football, and baseball. He worked for Magma mining in San Manuel and 36 years for Phelps Dodge in Morenci, he was a welder. Dan always had a smile on his face and a joke ready to go was kind-hearted and loved to talk. But the thing Dan loved most of all was his family. He was and is a great father!
He is survived by six children Steven Russell, Laura (Dennis) Tucker, Dan Jr. (Nancy Balderrama) Russell, Michael Russell, David (Jill Cluff) Russell, and Ryan Russell, 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, and one Great-Great-Grandchild.
Dan was preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Diane Cole, parents Wade David Russell, and Grace Fern Conrad Russell, wife Beth Ann Russell and his six siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Safford Cemetery.
