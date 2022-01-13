Daniel Mathew Orosco of Safford passed away on January 1, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Daniel was born on December 30, 1982, in Deming, New Mexico to Johnny and Connie Ramirez Orosco and siblings Joshua, Monica, and Rozeanne.
Daniel graduated from Safford High School in 2001, and soon after joined the United States Marines serving his country honorably. On September 4, 2004, Daniel married his one true love Cindy Spigalle and they were blessed with two children, Beonce and Aundre.
Daniel had many hobbies and interests such as BBQ, smoking BBQ, car shows, recruiting, working on his truck, working on his food truck, listening to music, and being with his family. He was known for his perfect bald head, snuffleupagus eyelashes, great dimples and a beautiful soul. He was knowledgeable, caring, helpful, approachable, social, loving, determined, protective, musically inclined, doing voice overs, loved to make everything into a lowrider, had a heart of gold, and truly enjoyed working with his dad.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife Cindy and their two children Beonce and Aundre. He is also survived by his mother Connie, and his siblings Joshua Orosco, Monica Ortega, and Rozeanne Pioquinto.
He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Orosco on November 14, 2021.
A viewing/visitation and Rosary for both Daniel and Johnny will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Nathaniel Mma as Celebrant.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Orosco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.