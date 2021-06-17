Daniel McBride, of Safford, entered life eternal Monday, June 14, 2021. He was 47.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Safford Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Safford Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.