Daniel Peña Robles of Safford passed away on Aug. 5, 2021, at the age of 70. Danny, as he was known by friends and family, was born on Feb. 26, 1951, in Morenci, Arizona to Rudolpho Robles and Rita Peña Robles joining five siblings.
Danny attended schools in Morenci graduating from Morenci High School in 1969. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Marines Corp and served honorably until his discharge. Upon his return, he began working for the mine and soon became a mechanic.
Danny married Ruth Ann Roybal and they were blessed with four children; Nanette, Theresa, Brandy, and Daniel. Danny was a musician who loved to jam with other musicians for all occasions. He would volunteer to lay “Taps” at all of the military funerals when asked. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion in Solomon.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruth Ann Robles, his children; Nanette (Ben) Rodriguez, Theresa Martinez, Brandy (David) Montez, and Daniel Robles. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his five siblings, and one fur baby.
Danny was preceded by death by his parents Leo and Rita Peña.
A gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
