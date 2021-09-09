Daniel Rios, age 36 and a resident of Safford, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.

Funeral services for Daniel will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., at The River Community Church. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The River Community Church.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Rios as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments