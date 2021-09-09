Daniel Rios Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel Rios, age 36 and a resident of Safford, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.Funeral services for Daniel will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., at The River Community Church. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The River Community Church.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Rios as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Rios Safford Cemetery Funeral Service Funeral Home Eternal Rest Frisco Condolence Load comments Most Popular 'Super cell' wreaks havoc in Safford Sunday, no one injured Graham County COVID-19 deaths up to 94 with loss of additional three residents Daniel Rios Two more Graham County residents battling COVID-19 die EAC welcomes new fine arts director Fatal New Mexico crash has prompted detour down US 70 Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Never forget: 9-11 stair climb open for community participation Safford Bulldogs now 2-0 after defeating Roughriders 23-6 Clifton will soon have its own food bank Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists