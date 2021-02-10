Darrell Hackney, age 70, a resident of Duncan, and United States Air Force veteran went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 6, 2021, at his residence, with his wife, Gail, and their family at his bedside.
He was the youngest child of Marie M. Hackney and Ray Morgan Hackney. Preceded in death by: his parents, Marie and Ray; and siblings, Billy (Jackie) and Betty (Dale).
Darrell will be lovingly remembered by: his wife of 51 years, Gail; and his children, Kimberly (Bill Callan) and Candice (Joe Davis). Darrell will also be fondly remembered by: his five grandchildren, Kayla, Connor, Brendan, Katie, Jake; and five great-grandchildren, Aiyanna, Aidence, Laylah, Maudisol and Blake.
Memorial services for Darrell will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan by Pastor Brad Boyd. Concluding services, with military honors, will follow in the Sheldon Cemetery. We will gather back at the church for a celebration of life.
Mask wearing will be optional and there will be two separate areas/chapels for those unable to wear a mask and those who are uncomfortable being without a mask to accommodate everyone.
