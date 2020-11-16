Dave Wyatt
Dave Wyatt, of Safford and a United States Army Vietnam veteran, entered into rest, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was 72.
David Arnold Wyatt was born August 13, 1948, to Arnold and Harriett Wyatt in Miami, Arizona. He would like it to be known that he lived a full and wonderful life, with no regrets.
He was preceded in death by: his lovely wife, Linda Jane Wyatt.
Dave is survived by: his six children, Robert Ernest Wyatt, David Arnold Wyatt, Jr., Sarena Joyce Wyatt, Michael Smith, Davidson Maxwell Wyatt, Sr., and Jacob Munsey Wyatt; daughter-in-law, Jerra Wyatt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved with all his heart; his sister, Cindy Wyatt; his brothers, Tom Wyatt and Steven Wyatt; and his fiancé, Ms. Anne Richardson.
We all love you poppy! “Wyatt Wayy.”
A Celebration of Dave’s Life is currently pending for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Complete date and times for his services will be announced at a later date.
