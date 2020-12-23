David (Dave) O. Holloway
David (Dave) O. Holloway of Safford passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born on April 10, 1927 in Ada, Oklahoma to Grover C. Holloway and Ophelia Lambert Holloway with siblings Opal, Leonard, Corlous, Carter, Bubb, Beck, Jim, and Bill.
David joined the U.S. Army in 1945 in Oklahoma City on June 6th and served during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946 in Houston, Texas after having served in Germany. On Oct. 30, 1944, David married Hazel Emma Muck in Atoka, Oklahoma, and the couple was blessed with four children; Roy, Danny, Chris and Joan.
He was an upholster by trade but enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pinochle, attending grandkids ball games, birthday parties, and his Potawatomi Reunion Pow Wows. He truly enjoyed being with family and friends.
David is survived by his wife of 76 years, Hazel Holloway, his children Roy (Renae) Holloway, Danny Holloway, Chris (Terry) Bowman, and Joan (Jim) Pettit, 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, and his pet Sammie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grover and Ophelia Holloway, his siblings Opal Holloway, Leonard Holloway, Corlous Holloway, Carter Holloway, Bubb Spurlock, Beck Covington, Jim Holloway, and Bill Holloway, and his daughter-in-law Pam Holloway.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Safford Cemetery — Safford, Arizona.