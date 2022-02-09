David E. Lucio of Clifton entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2022. David was 82. His passing was sudden and unexpected.
David was born in Morenci Arizona on March 28, 1939, to Maria and Petronillo Lucio. He attended both Morenci and Clifton High schools, graduating from Clifton in 1958. In 1958, he started working for Phelps Dodge in Morenci, AZ as a laborer, he was exposed to many different jobs and found his love for plumbing, he went on to educate himself and specialized in Pipefitting and Plumbing and worked both out in the field and around the townsite, often in the boiler room at the Morenci Hospital or Mercantile. David retired from Phelps Dodge in 1981 and started his own business, Lucio’s Repair, offering Plumbing and Appliance repair to the Safford, Clifton, Morenci, and Duncan area, working in people’s homes, local churches, and the Legion. In 1979 he met and married Virginia Balderrama of Morenci, AZ together they both enjoyed involvement with the community as business owners and participated in many town council meetings, parades, and social club events.
David was known for his quick wit, charming personality, and his storytelling. He had a great memory and knew the lineage of many local families. He always had a story to share about the mine and his job sites up Eagle Creek, his rodeo days, fishing, hunting or casino trip, or even just his most recent drive into Phoenix. No matter the event, excitement, and luck always followed him. He was a true outdoorsman and loved the Alpine, Big Lake, West fork area. In his free time, he enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, hunting, welding, gardening, working on his Jeep and trucks, and spending time with his family.
David is survived by his wife, Virginia B. Lucio, his children Dave (Andrea) Lucio, his fur grandchildren Duke and Duchess, brothers Frank Lucio, Daniel Lucio, sister Tila Aragon and all of his in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his mother Maria Esparza Lucio, his father Petronillo Lucio, and brother Rudy Lucio.
Please join us in celebrating his life by attending a viewing and rosary at McDougal’s Caldwell funeral home in Safford, AZ on Friday, February 11, with the viewing starting at 5 pm and Rosary at 6 pm. A Catholic Mass will take place at St. Rose of Lima Church in Safford, AZ on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12 pm noon, Reception to follow at the church hall. Online condolences may be offered at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel website, services will be streamed via Facebook live for those unable to attend.