David E. Wells, a resident of Pima and a United States Coast Guard veteran, passed from this mortal existence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 22, 2021. David was 74.

Memorial services for Dave will be conducted Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Victor Fellowship Church in Safford. Concluding services will follow in the Ashurst Cemetery.

