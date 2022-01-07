David Earle Wells, 74, of Pima entered into rest Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Dave was born Dec. 25, 1946, to Frank and Marie Wells in Yonkers, New York.
Dave served in the US Coast Guard and loved to tell stories about his time as keeper at different lighthouses. He particularly liked to share about Boon Island Lighthouse in York, ME.
In 1971, Dave packed up the family and moved to Arizona. He enjoyed exploring Arizona while hiking, camping, and hunting with his family. He loved living in a tiny town outside of the city where he could have all the animals he wanted, practice survival skills and set up radio towers and antennas.
Dave loved everything Ham radio! He was the President of the Eastern Arizona Amateur Radio Society for many years. He was an Extra Class Ham Radio operator, N7AM (previously WB7ONJ). He was involved with Graham County Search and Rescue as well as the local American Legion Post 32 in Safford Arizona.
Dave also loved to travel. He always wanted to be a biker and go to Laconia Bike Week. Thankfully, he realized that dream in 2015. His sister Diane (Wells) Kane lives in Phillipston, MA with husband Tom. Diane loved her big brother dearly and Tom will never forget the ride up Mt Washington with David on their Harley’s in 2015.
Dave is survived by his wife, Luvina Wells; children, Robin, Penny, Gale, Dale, Dawn (Scott), Kenny (Angel) and Teresa (Rob); Siblings, Kathy Lewis of Walden, NY, Diane Kane (Tom); Stepmom, Sylvia Wells of Hubbardston, MA; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his former wives (both mothers of his children), Florence Percell and Grace Wells; son, Randy; and great grandsons Caleb and Blake.
A memorial service for Dave will be held at 10:30, on Jan. 22, 2022, at The Victory Fellowship Church. 555 Entertainment Ave, Safford, AZ 85546.
