David Eugene “Frog” Domeny went to rest July 11, 2019.
He was a devoted loving husband, sharing 21 years with his wife, Emma Domeny.
David was born in Longmont, Colo., on Oct. 6, 1939, to Henry Ellis Domeny and Irene London Domeny.
David was a member of the Safford Seventh Day Adventist Church. He will be remembered for his love of life in the great outdoors and his lifetime stories, his compassion for his fellow man and willingness to serve others.
He is survived by: his children, Debra Jo and Jeff Bick, David Earl Domeny, John and Randi Quinones, Lasandra Lafrance and Pamela and Joe Anderson; and many grandchildren and friends.
David’s celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date.