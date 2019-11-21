David G. Sanchez, 69, of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Sanchez will be celebrated Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
