David R. Mora, 63, passed away on August 2, 2020, in Thatcher, Arizona. He was born on July 3, 1957, in Douglas, Arizona to Jose Mora & Dolores Renteria Mora. David was one of 11 children, Robert, Pete, Paula, Joe, Lupe, Virginia, Albert, Ellen, Johnny and Gilbert.
David had many hobbies; dancing, singing, playing the guitar, sweeping, going to the mountains, hanging with family, and playing with the kids. He liked to wear watches and loved getting his hair cut, especially by his sister, Lupe. She made him feel special. He was such a jokester and always happy. Loved competing in the Special Olympics. David was fun-loving, so sweet, and truly genuine. He spread sunshine everywhere he turned. He loved joking around with the family, especially Eddy, Roy & Jerry. David loved to meet new people, always shook their hands. His favorite saying was "heeeeyyyyy"! David's spent all of his time with Frank and Lupe Terrazas. The last two years of his life were spent living with his niece Rachel and Jerry Nabor.
He is survived by his brothers; Joe, Albert, Johnny, Robert, Gilbert, and Pete Mora, and his sister Ellen Dominguez.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dolores & Jose Mora, and his sisters Paula Arambula, Lupe Terrazas, and Virginia Lopez.
There will be a viewing for David on Saturday, August 8, 2020, beginning at 7 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 9 a.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Interment will be in the Thatcher Cemetery following services. Service will be streamed live on the McDougal Caldwell Funeral Chapel Facebook page beginning at 8:50 am.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
