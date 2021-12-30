Purchase Access

David Ray Davis, age 78 and a resident of Safford, passed into peaceful rest Monday evening, December 27, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center Hospice Peppi's House, following a decline in health.

Services for Mr. Davis are currently pending and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

