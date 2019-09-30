David Villalba, 55, of Safford, entered into eternal rest early Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial for David will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, led by Sister Guadalupe.
