Deanna Brockmeier, a long-time resident of Thatcher, entered into life eternal Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at her residence with her husband, Greg, and family surrounding her in love. She was 82.
As updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been made available, private family graveside services for Deanna will be conducted at the Thatcher Cemetery.
Furthermore, in the interest of everyone's well-being, a Celebration of Deanna's Life will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.