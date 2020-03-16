Deanna Brockmeier, a long-time resident of Thatcher, entered into life eternal Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at her residence with her husband, Greg, and family surrounding her in love. She was 82.
Funeral services for Deanna will be conducted Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Eric Haller of the Thatcher Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, March 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
As our community continues to experience the escalating impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and in keeping with the Center for Disease Control guidelines to limit gatherings over 50 people, the services will be live-streamed and available via internet broadcast. The link for the live broadcast will be made available prior to services.
