Debra Rae Morton
Debra Rae Morton, of Safford, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 52. She was born Nov. 19, 1966, to David Ray Morton and Peggy Louise Cates Morton in Safford, with her siblings Becky and Chuck Morton.
Debra attended schools in the Safford Unified School District, graduating from Safford High School in 1984, and then went on to attend Eastern Arizona College. She began working in the insurance business and became an agent with Allstate Insurance Agency.
She loved doing crafts and spending time with her godchildren and her great-niece, Arabella. Debra never met a stranger and thus had tons of friends. She was very talkative, vibrant and would do anything to help others in need. Some of her favorite sayings were, “I don’t know karate, but I know CRAZY!” and “Hi, favorite brother-in-law, lol.” Debra was exuberant, loving and caring, and will be missed by all who called her family and their friend.
Debra is survived by: her sister, Becky Morton (Tony) Reyna; her brother, Chuck (Collette) Morton; her three godchildren, Dominic Morton Clark, Katy Clark and Destiny Clark; by her great-niece, Arabella; and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Peg Morton.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
