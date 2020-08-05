Delbert B. Hill, of Pima and a United States Army and Air Force veteran, entered into rest Monday morning, August 3, 2020, at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. He was 77.
Funeral services for Delbert will be conducted Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 9 a.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church of Thatcher by Pastor Dustin Willey. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery with military honors being conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., also at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.