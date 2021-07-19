Delbert Householder
Delbert Householder, a lifelong resident of Thatcher passed peacefully Saturday evening, July 17, 2021, at his home with his beloved sweetheart of 65 years Karen and their family at his side. Delbert was 84.
Delbert was reunited with his father Vernon H. Householder, his mother Eloise Allred Householder and his brother Jeffrey Householder who preceded him in death.
When Delbert was very young he worked for his uncles on their farm.
This is how he knew he wanted to be a farmer. At a young age he started gradually buying farm ground to build his farming business.
Delbert attended Thatcher schools from 1st grade to graduating from Thatcher High School. He loved sports and played football, basketball and baseball during his school years. At the urging of friends he ran for the Graham County Board of Supervisors to represent District 2.
He was elected and re-elected to serve 20 years. While serving in this capacity he made a pledge to contribute 20% of his salary to the four valley high schools and 4-H programs as scholarships. He has honored that pledge.
He was a member of the Troika Delegation to go on a mission to Russia to further the cause of brotherhood and understanding between the United States and the Soviet Union. Significant advances were made. Their farming was very primitive and this delegation helped to educate them on more modern methods.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served in many capacities including Sunday School Teacher and Bishop.
Delbert is survived by his wife Karen, his four children DelAnn (Gary) Haymore, Cindy (Tracy) Mattice, J.D. Householder and Rohn (Nikole) Householder, 17 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren and two more on the way. His sister Kay (Phil) Martin, Sisters-in-laws Margie Martin and Linda Bowen and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Delbert will be conducted Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Preston Alder of the Thatcher Seventh Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 23, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.