Delila Rae Birdno

Sep 21, 2021

Delila Rae Birdno, 91, of Safford, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Eagar, Arizona, to Tillman and Harriet Turley. She married Armand "Jay" Birdno on April 22, 1949, in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Jay passed away on Nov. 17, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Michael Birdno (Janette), Terry Birdno (Claudia), and Tressa Christianson (Owen); 18 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.

The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Arrangements were taken care of by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona.