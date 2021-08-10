Della Mae Hooks Lofstedt

Della Mae Hooks Lofstedt

Della Mae Hooks Lofstedt, born Aug. 26,1927 in Rockingham, North Carolina went to be with Jesus Christ her savior God on Aug. 10, 2021 at the age of 93. 

She was loved and cherished by her husband Charles for 52 years of wonderful marriage. She had two children, Reggie and June. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too many to list.

She is a great loving Christian woman. Her husband Chuck has lost his heart, the love of his life. Be free to call him and to console him. 

There will not be a service. We both are to be cremated by Caldwell.

Also she was loved deeply by her niece Gail Cole of South Carolina. 

The whole community of Safford loved her for the 14 years that we have been here. 

God bless her.

