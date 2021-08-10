Della Mae Hooks Lofstedt Aug 10, 2021 Aug 10, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Della Mae Hooks Lofstedt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Della Mae Hooks Lofstedt, born Aug. 26,1927 in Rockingham, North Carolina went to be with Jesus Christ her savior God on Aug. 10, 2021 at the age of 93. She was loved and cherished by her husband Charles for 52 years of wonderful marriage. She had two children, Reggie and June. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too many to list.She is a great loving Christian woman. Her husband Chuck has lost his heart, the love of his life. Be free to call him and to console him. There will not be a service. We both are to be cremated by Caldwell.Also she was loved deeply by her niece Gail Cole of South Carolina. The whole community of Safford loved her for the 14 years that we have been here. God bless her. To plant a tree in memory of Della Lofstedt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reggie June Grandchild Worship Gail Cole Chuck Charles Savior Hooks Lofstedt Della Mae Load comments Most Popular Former diner turning into recreational marijuana store Three minutes with… Stormi Norton UPDATED: Body of missing girl found; volunteers rescued State redistricting committee hears from Graham and Greenlee residents New Clifton Circle K closer to fruition Facing the challenges: Water, land, cost weighs heavy on local farmers One of two anti-marijuana petitions fails to meet deadline Marguerite Gladys Tuttle Kids flock to livestock showmanship clinic Keith McBride Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists