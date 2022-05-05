It is with great sorrow and much love that the family of Delma Marie Hamman announces her passing just a few short hours after her daughter, Nancy Hamman's passing, on April 30, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona. Delma was born on May 14, 1931, in Buena Vista, Texas, to parents O'Dell Dewey Dodson & Evelyn E. Blaine Dodson with siblings Mildred, Bill, & Jess. Delma was blessed with 1 child: Nancy Hamman.
She is survived by her 5 grandchildren: Ruston & Misti Reynolds, Cameron Naylor, and Patricia Polanco & Cassandra Jones, 11 great-grandchildren: Seth Derosier, Trista, Jordon, Kolton, Stockton & Lila Reynolds, Savannah, Kashton & Beckham Naylor, and Dylan Ernst & Rigoberto Polanco IV, and 3 great-great-grandchildren: Liam & Mia Derosier, and McKenzie Mae Pyle.
A double viewing will be held for Nancy & Delma on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel with a double Graveside service to be held on Saturday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. at the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
