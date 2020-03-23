Delora entered into rest Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence with loving family surrounding her. She was 82.
Delora was a longtime member of The River Church.
Delora Jane Morgan was born August 11, 1937 in Abilene, Texas to Sanford and Laveta Searcy. She graduated school in Jal New Mexico and worked at Alexander's Supermarket. In 1959, she met and later married the love of her life, Ted Morgan. Together they began their life in Jal, New Mexico. This is where they lived when they had their first-born, Deborah, two years later a son Mike was born. In 1961, they relocated to Clifton, as Ted worked as a core driller and Delora a stay at home mom, later moving to Silver City, New Mexico. In 1967 Ted and Delora moved their family back to Arizona, settling in Safford. In 1977 much to their surprise and delight they added another son Clayton Morgan. Delora went to work at Walmart in 1988, she later retired from there.
Delora is survived by: her daughter, Deborah Perry (Timothy), of Safford; two sons, Michael Morgan, of Port Aransas, Texas and Clayton Morgan (Belinda), of Safford; six grandchildren, Kacey, Jazzy, Marty, Kaylee, Matt and Kaylee; six great-grandchildren, Kelsea, Lauryn, David, Adryin, Ana'laya and Aza'Ryan; one great great-granddaughter, Mattlynn; two brother, Bobby Searcy, of Midland, Texas and Sanford Searcy, Jr. (Carol) of Hobbs, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delora was preceded in death by: her husband, Ted Morgan; her father, Sanford Searcy; her mother, Laveta Searcy; two brothers, Billy Searcy and James Searcy; a sister, Sandra Kay Quintana; and three grandchildren, Jenell Burnett, Ashley Perry and David Plantz.
Private family services for Delora were conducted Monday morning, March 23, 2020, at The River Community Church in Safford by Pastor David Chapman.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.