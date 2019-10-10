Delphine Maxey, age 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home at the Enclave Assisted Living Facility in Phoenix.
Delphine was born Nov. 3, 1923, in Ramona, S.D. She grew up on a farm in Illinois.
She married Edward Bruce Maxey in Tucumcari, N.M., on May 9, 1953, and they have enjoyed 57 years of friendship, adventures and love.
She is survived by: two daughters, Carol Ann Jones (Douglas Sr.) and Annette Marr; five grandchildren, Laura Jones, Douglas Jones Jr. (Sonja), David Marr (Amanda), Annalisa Jones and Zeth Jones; and eight great-grandchildren, Nicky Daniels, Maegan Palmer (Brian), Spencer Daniels, Erica Daniels, Kyndall Jones, Zane Jones, Gabriel Marr and Jacob Marr.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Slaton Cemetery.
Burial was under the direction of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary in Phoenix and Englunds Funeral Home in Slaton, Texas.