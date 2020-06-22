Delwin Tra Dixon, who was born Sept. 20, 1964, died March 23, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Martha Dixon, and sister, Tracie Dixon.
Services will be held at the Central Cemetery Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m.
