Denise French Berry was born July 28, 1962 in Morenci, Arizona and passed away May 2, 2022. Denise grew up in Morenci until 1978 when her family moved to Duncan, Arizona.
Denise graduated in 1980, married Bobby Wagley and had two children Kenny and Deidre Wagley. She worked for different contractors in Morenci until moving to Buckeye, Arizona, to work for APS as a heavy equipment operator until 1999 when she went on long term medical leave. She then relocated to Duncan until her passing.
Denise had many stories that we all have laughed about for years, but she enjoyed being with her family most of all.
Denise is survived by her two children; Kenny Wagley (Meghan), Deidre Wagley (Jody Eddy), her mother Margaret French, her two sisters; Ellen Pelto (John) and Deborah Sexton (Wade), one brother Chuck French (Sandy), five grandchildren; Hailey, KJ, Tallon, Reiner and River, and several nieces and nephews who all love her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father Jasper French.
Services will be held at a later date.
