Dennis A. Flatt

Dennis A. Flatt of Safford, a kind, honorable man, peacefully passed away at the age of 80 in Safford, Ariz., on Sept. 9, 2022.

Dennis was born June 6, 1942, in Portland, Ore., to Lynn and Opal Flatt. He had two siblings, Gene and Clair. Dennis graduated from Safford High School in 1960, and in 1962 he graduated from Eastern Arizona College. On Dec. 22, 1962, in Thatcher, Ariz., Dennis married the love of his life, his companion and soulmate for 60 years until his passing. They lovingly raised three children, Denise, Mike and Dana.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Flatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments