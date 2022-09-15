Dennis A. Flatt of Safford, a kind, honorable man, peacefully passed away at the age of 80 in Safford, Ariz., on Sept. 9, 2022.
Dennis was born June 6, 1942, in Portland, Ore., to Lynn and Opal Flatt. He had two siblings, Gene and Clair. Dennis graduated from Safford High School in 1960, and in 1962 he graduated from Eastern Arizona College. On Dec. 22, 1962, in Thatcher, Ariz., Dennis married the love of his life, his companion and soulmate for 60 years until his passing. They lovingly raised three children, Denise, Mike and Dana.
Dennis joined the U.S. Army in 1962 where he proudly served our country until 1964. He then began a 25-year career as a Department of Public Safety officer. Dennis loved working as a DPS officer. He had a heartfelt belief this was his way to help, serve and protect. While his professional accomplishments were important, he loved his family deeply and was very proud of them. He enjoyed hunting, riding his bike long distances and creating ever-lasting memories with his family and friends.
Dennis leaves the world a better place for his years of service, a family and community eternally grateful for him. He is survived by his loving wife, Leberta Lutz-Flatt; his children, Denise (Bodie) Hunt, Mike (Kristi) Flatt, Dana (Tom) Guilliams; his siblings, Gene (Joyce) Flatt and Clair (Carol) Flatt; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his pets, numerous family members, and beloved co-workers and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Opal Flatt. He was the finest of gentlemen, he will be missed terribly.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Flatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.