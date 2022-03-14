Dennis Nofchissey, a resident of Clifton, AZ, entered into eternal rest Thursday March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 66 years old.
Dennis was born August 29, 1955, to Mark Nofchissey and Ethel Yazzie. He was the 8th child of 9. On February 9,1973, he married Nellie Espinoza. With that union came five children: Denise, Daniel, Mark, Michael, and Christopher.
At the age of 18, Winston Mason, a master silversmith, gave Dennis the opportunity to work and learn this trade. He participated in world class events such as 2001 SWAIA, the world's largest Native American art festival, and the 2002 winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. He sold his jewelry to many celebrities such as Al Roker, Suzanne Somers, Merle Haggard and many more.
At 19, experienced in the entertainment promotion, he opened the market in Tucson at the Pima County fair grounds that catered to Latino artists such as Little Joe y LA Familia, Familia, Ruben Romos, LA Mafia, Texas Tornados and many more. He also worked with Merle Haggard, Greg Rolle Band and Baby Bash. He loved meeting new people, he loved the outdoors, fishing, traveling, but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by: his wife, Nellie Nofchissey of Clifton; children, Denise (David Ramirez) Nofchissey of Clifton, Daniel (Sophia Mesa) Nofchissey of Clifton, Mark Nofchissey, Sr. of Tucson and Micheal Nofchissey of Clifton; sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In October of 2019, he opened a Gallery in Tombstone, AZ, named the Spotted Eagle. He also organized his first ever Native American Festival in 2019 which included world famous Native American performers. The shop and this event will continue in memory of Dennis.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis will be celebrated Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers for Dennis will be offered Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., also at the church.
