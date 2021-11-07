Dennis Wesley Sharp, of San Jose, entered into rest Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his residence. He was 67.

Services for Dennis are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

