Dian Lines Shropshire
Dian Lines Shropshire passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 3, 2020 at the Mayo Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. She was 87. Dian was born in Safford, AZ, on Sept. 27, 1933, to Leona Olson and Vearl Arthur Lines, and grew up there. She attended Safford High School, Eastern Arizona College, and graduated from Arizona State University in Elementary Education.
Dian taught elementary school in several locations in California. While teaching school in China Lake, CA, she met a Naval Aviator, Edwin Demar Shropshire Jr, who quickly became the love of her life. They married in 1959 and decided to remain in the military. Dian continued to teach school for a few years, teaching in California, Texas, and Florida. She took a break from teaching as Ed was promoted to higher positions in the Navy and she was needed to serve the wives of the men serving with Ed, especially during the Vietnam War. She was often called out in the middle of the night to be with wives whose husbands had been shot down, and she continually served the families whose fathers were lost or missing in action.
Dian had three children—Liz, Ed, and Doss. She was an amazing mother. No matter what else was happening, her children were always her top priority, and she made their lives fun and educational. She taught them by example the joy of serving and giving. How little “getting credit” means. To respect others especially when their beliefs were different from yours. And that holding onto bad feelings for anyone, no matter the reason, just isn’t worth it.
The family moved multiple times during their time in the military, living in Lemoore, CA (2x); Chula Vista, CA; Bremerton, WA; Beeville, TX; Monterey, CA; Coronado CA, Pensacola, FL and Jacksonville, FL (2x), where Ed retired and they lived for 22 years. Moving so often was difficult, but Dian did everything she could to help the children adjust and make friends in their new homes. She loved and served every place she lived. In 2000 they moved to Litchfield Park, AZ so Dian could live near her family. Dian loved being so close to her sisters and their families, teaching piano and reading to many of the children.
Dian was a life-long member or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the church and enjoyed serving in many callings, especially as Relief Society President and her favorite--Primary President. Dian also loved being a Visiting Teacher. She said that one of the gifts of serving in the church was that Heavenly Father picked friends for us that we might not have known to choose ourselves.
In her last years, Dian gave much of her time to the Shropshire Music Foundation. She supported SMF in every way possible and gave advice that changed the course of the Foundation and helped it reach over 19,000 war-affected children and teenagers internationally.
Dian is preceded in death by her husband Ed and her son Doss (Ki). She is survived by two of her children, Liz and Ed III (Jane); four grandchildren: Kara, Sidney, Coleman, and Kimi; her sister Linda Kempton; and her Kosovar granddaughter Erblina.
Dian did not want a funeral now because of COVID. The family will hold a graveside service at the Safford City Cemetery on Dec. 19 at 1pm, and a celebration of her life in when it is safe to do so, hopefully in the spring. Before she passed, Dian asked that in lieu of flowers people make a donation to the Shropshire Music Foundation at www.TeachingChildren
Peace.org. Please visit hansenmortuary.com to leave an online condolence or to share a memory of Dian.