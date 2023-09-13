Diane Marie (Leyva) Nichols

Diane Marie (Leyva) Nichols (67) was welcomed and reunited with her family on August 25, 2023. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ramona Leyva, her brothers Jimmy and Joseph Leyva and her sister Patti Cunningham. Diane is survived by her husband of 29 years Kenneth Ray Nichols Jr., her children Kristie Kieffer (Mike), Stacey Barsky (Brian) and Ric Hawkins (Rikay). Diane’s 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Crazy Nana. She always made sure to live up to that name.

Diane lived and worked in Graham county and held various positions throughout Safford. In the early years you may remember her working with her mom at The Casa Mañana, Factory 2-U and K-Mart. Diane was one of the original employees hired to open the new Safford Wal-Mart store that was coming to town. Diane opened the Wal-mart and even took a picture with Sam Walton. Diane grew so much professionally at Wal-Mart and even gained a husband. Eventually Diane was offered the property manager position at Casa de Flores in Safford. Diane excelled in this position and received several awards for excellent service, including manager of the year. The connections she made with her tenants were unmatched. She was not just the manager she was a friend,she cared about them and helped them navigate. You could not stop by to visit her without visiting with whatever tenant was in her office. Diane made sure no one felt lonely, she definitely knew how to connect with the elderly. She made everyone feel like they were her favorite person, that was truly a gift.

