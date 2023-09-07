Diane Marie (Leyva) Nichols Sep 7, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Marie (Leyva) Nichols (67) was welcomed and reunited with her family onAugust 25, 2023. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Ray andRamona Leyva, her brothers Jimmy and Joseph Leyva and her sister PattiCunningham. Diane is survived by her husband of 29 years Kenneth RayNichols Jr., her children Kristie Kieffer (Mike), Stacey Barsky (Brian) and RicHawkins (Rikay). Diane’s 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildrenaffectionately referred to her as Crazy Nana. She always made sure to live up tothat name.Diane lived and worked in Graham county and held various positions throughoutSafford. In the early years you may remember her working with her mom at TheCasa Mañana, Factory 2-U and K-Mart. Diane was one of the originalemployees hired to open the new Safford Wal-Mart store that was coming totown. Diane opened the Wal-mart and even took a picture with Sam Walton.Diane grew so much professionally at Wal-Mart and even gained a husband.Eventually Diane was offered the property manager position at Casa de Flores inSafford. Diane excelled in this position and received several awards forexcellent service, including manager of the year. The connections she made withher tenants were unmatched. She was not just the manager she was a friend,she cared about them and helped them navigate. You could not stop by to visither without visiting with whatever tenant was in her office. Diane made sure noone felt lonely, she definitely knew how to connect with the elderly. She madeeveryone feel like they were her favorite person, that was truly a gift.Diane’s favorite past time was camping every year at Cedar Springs for Easter.This was a tradition that her mom Mona started when she was young. All of thekids, grandkids and extended family members have fond memories of campingwith her and her family. This was something Diane would look forward to everyyear. This was so much more than camping to her, it was an annual familyreunion. Family time and forcing everyone to eat is what she enjoyed most. To plant a tree in memory of Diane Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular In Clifton, scars of crushed labor strike still linger A Nook with a niche: Bookshop owner hopes to provide a learning hub for young readers David and Sharon Clonts, Delbert Householder honored by Farm Bureau Power line repairs following Sept. 1 storm may exceed $100K Traffic stop uncovers suspected human smuggling Home on the Range: 2023 Greenlee County Fair to showcase the pleasures of rural life The pleasures of apple picking at Mount Graham's Angle Orchard Desert Cat Rescue Cat of the Week Familiar face returns to Courier/Copper Era staff State's top cyclists to compete on Mount Graham on Sept. 10
