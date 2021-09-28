Dixie Lea Johnson, age 68 and a resident of Safford, passed into Heavenly rest Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Dixie was 68.
Dixie was born in Safford, Arizona on Aug. 22, 1953, the 8th child of Carmen E. and Helen W. Oaks. She attended Safford Schools graduating in 1971.
Caring for others came naturally to Dixie, so it comes as no surprise that she worked at the local hospital for over 15 years as a CNA. She was a compassionate, gentle soul who gave selflessly to others without question. She was a free spirit who longed to soar, but remained, committed to care for those around her. Dixie was a devout member of The River Church and never wavered in her faith.
Dixie is preceded in death by: her parents, Carmen and Helen Oaks; a daughter, Jana; her husband, Ted; and a brother, Donnie Oaks. Dixie is survived by: her son, Ronnie; sisters, Carmaleta Clouse, Jane Starr, Bobbie Hazelton, Mari Lane, Sharon Greenbaum (David); her brother, Bob Oaks (Judy); and sisters-in-law, Marcel Oaks and Sonnie Easley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private family services for Dixie will be held at a later date.
