Dixie Lea Johnson Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dixie Lea Johnson, age 68 and a resident of Safford, passed into Heavenly rest Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Dixie was 68.Private family services for Dixie will be conducted at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dixie Lea Johnson Condolence Resident Arrangement Regional Medical Center Funeral Home Load comments Most Popular 'Super cell' wreaks havoc in Safford Sunday, no one injured Graham County COVID-19 deaths up to 94 with loss of additional three residents Daniel Rios Two more Graham County residents battling COVID-19 die EAC welcomes new fine arts director Fatal New Mexico crash has prompted detour down US 70 Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Never forget: 9-11 stair climb open for community participation Safford Bulldogs now 2-0 after defeating Roughriders 23-6 Clifton will soon have its own food bank Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists