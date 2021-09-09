Dixie Lea Johnson, age 68 and a resident of Safford, passed into Heavenly rest Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Dixie was 68.

Private family services for Dixie will be conducted at a later date.

