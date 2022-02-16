Donald Ned Spencer passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in his family home in Solomon, Arizona where he resided most of his 95 years. Donald was born on August 21, 1926, in Bluffdale Salt Lake County, UT, to Ruben and Edna (Brown) Spencer.
He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a pioneer heritage. He was a student of the gospel and used his deep faith to guide his family. Don was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from June 1945 to October 1946 and was awarded a Victory Medal for his service during WWII. He served his Mission in the Western States Mission February 1947-1949. He attended Brigham Young University (BYU) where he graduated with a BS in Secondary Education and later earned a M.Ed. degree in Education Administration. While at BYU he met the wonderful woman of his dreams, his wife and companion of 67 years, Fae Carpenter Spencer. They were married on December 21, 1951.
After Don’s graduation, they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where he worked as Principal of Riverside Elementary School in the Snake River School District. Later moving to the Gila Valley, where he worked at Solomonville Elementary School teaching 4th - 7th grade and as the Junior High Basketball Coach from 1955 - 1973. He then worked at Laugharn Elementary School, in Clifton AZ from 1973-1974, moving to Eastern AZ College as the Building Trades Instructor at Fort Grant, AZ until his retirement.
Don and Fae raised seven children. Don is grandfather to twenty-one grandchildren and great grandfather to twenty-three great grandchildren and one more on the way.
Don was a life-long learner who had a sterling intellect and relentless dry wit. He left a legacy of inspiring and impacting his students, touching and uplifting many lives, and pointing them in a better direction. Don loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting with his sons and grandsons, and doing service projects. He shared his talents and time with many others in the church and community throughout his life with a sense of duty and loyalty, love and devotion. He enjoyed his church activity, always magnifying his callings, and serving as Sunday School President, Bishopric Counselor, Temple Ordinance Worker, High Priest Group Leader of Solomon Ward, and High Counselor of the Graham (Safford) Stake.
He was preceded in death by his wife Fae Spencer, son Brent Spencer, his parents, and many siblings.
Don is survived by six of his seven children: Douglas and Adrienne Spencer, Kirt Spencer, Randall and Christine Spencer, Kristi Spencer, Clint and Julie Spencer, Shelly and Tony Leek, and Cheryl Spencer (wife of Brent Spencer). He is survived by his siblings: Melvin Spencer and Howard Spencer.
Public viewing will be held from 9 am-10:30 am on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Solomon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Followed by funeral services at 11 am in the chapel. Interment following the service will be at the Hubbard Cemetery, 5400 N. Hubbard Cemetery Road, Thatcher, Graham County, Arizona.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E.. Main Street, Safford AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.