Donald “Donnie” Ray Flint Jr., of Safford, passed away at Banner Hospital in Tucson on Nov. 12, 2019, at the age of 52. He was born March 20, 1967, in Winona, Miss., to Donald Ray Flint Sr. and Beverly Ann Stephens Flint, with siblings Clifford and Karla.
The family moved to Safford in 1974 and Donnie graduated from Safford High School in 1985. After graduation, he began working in the auto industry and ended up as an autobody man.
Donnie has four children: Kayla, Carly, Justin and Jace.
Donnie enjoyed going dancing, fishing and loved music. He won many dancing competitions and was known to look like the guy on the Jack Daniels whiskey bottle. He was also known for his mustache, being outgoing and a jokester, and caring about everyone. His favorite saying was “Get her done!” He lived his life the way he chose, not by anyone else’s way.
He is survived by: his children, Kayla Guarino, Carly Flint, Justin Flint and Jace Flint; his mother, Beverly Flint; siblings, Clifford Flint and Karla Jo Flint; and five grandchildren.
Donnie was preceded in death by: his father, Donald Ray Flint Sr.; and his “Baby boy,” Flint.
A memorial service for Donnie was held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, beginning with a visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m.
Arrangements were under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
