Donald Richard McEuen
Donald Richard McEuen, a lifelong resident of Safford, passed from this life Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. Donnie was 78.
Donnie leaves behind: his beloved wife of 36 years, Janet Ann McEuen; their children, LaDawn Hawkins (Jay Rex), Kelly Hott (Victor Bowden), Austin Ty McEuen and Kevin Blake (Diana); grandchildren, DeDra Jacobson (George), Kayle Brinkerhoff (Jorisen), Haley McEuen (Andrew Mora), Brandon Tyler McEuen and Raegan Blake. Donnie was predeceased by: his father, Edgar Z. McEuen; his mother, Genevieve McEuen; a son, Brandon Warren McEuen; and an infant daughter, Mercedes McEuen.
Funeral services for Donnie were conducted Monday, May 3, 2021, at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley,” by Bishop LaMont Whetten of the Safford Third Ward. Concluding services followed in the Safford Cemetery.
