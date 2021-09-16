Donald William Garcia, of Safford, entered into rest Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was 26.

Services for Donald are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments