Dora L. Gonzales, 73, of Tempe, AZ passed away at Desert Banner Hospital in Mesa, AZ on December 25, 2022. Dora was born in Morenci, Arizona to Lionel and Elfida Gener and grew up in Clifton, Arizona. Dora graduated from Clifton High School in 1967, where she was a member of the Clifton High School Band, she played the clarinet. She was an avid fan of the Beatles, Bobby Vinton, and American Bandstand. She spoke fondly of the '67 Mustang she used to own.
Dora met her husband, Manuel T. Gonzales, from Morenci, AZ and they were married on September 26, 1970 at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton, AZ. Together they had two children, Deborah Gonzales and Thomas Gonzales. Dora enjoyed being involved with her children and their activities such as swimming lessons, dance, ballet classes, twirling classes, softball and baseball, football, and tennis. Later on, she enjoyed going to all of the games and was an avid supporter of the Clifton Trojans and Morenci Wildcats. She enjoyed baking cookies during the holiday season, eating at Mauds, and watching soap operas like All My Children and General Hospital. She was a very social person and loved talking to others. She can be fondly remembered by her zooming around town in her blue station wagon, usually at a very quick pace getting her children and their friend's home after games. Later on, she loved and doted on her grandchildren. She would have done anything for all of her grandchildren.
Dora is survived by her sister Belinda Gener of Montebello, CA; her sister Adriana Gener of Safford, AZ and brother Lionel of Safford, AZ. Dora is also survived by her children Deborah of Mesa, AZ and Thomas (and Tammara) Gonzales of Denver, CO.; 10 grandchildren, Karissa, Christian, Candace, Jordyn, Savannah, Matthew, Julia, Hunter, Alexander, and Lincoln and two great grandchildren Grayson and Denver.
She is preceded in death by her husband Manuel and her parents Lionel and Elfida and an older sister also named Dora.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, beginning with the viewing at 9:00 a.m., and followed by a rosary at 10:00 a.m. A Christian burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. all at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morenci, AZ. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Morenci. A small luncheon will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Church Parish Hall after the interment.