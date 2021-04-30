Doreen Dalpra, Safford, died on Wednesday, April 28, at her home. She was 87.
Doreen was born in Crystal Falls, Michigan, on April 8, 1934. She attended the Crystal Falls schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1952.
Shortly following her graduation she found work as a telephone operator with the Bell System in Beloit, Wisconsin. She and Rudy Dalpra were married on Oct. 8, 1955. By then she had returned to Crystal Falls, and was a clerical assistant to the manager of the Iron County Road Commission. She held that position until shortly before birth of the couple's son, Brian, born on Jan. 10, 1958.
During her school years Doreen was involved in intramural sports, and was a member of the high school mixed chorus, and performed at school and community functions as a member of a girls' vocal sextet. As a young mother she was an avid bowler, and participated in adult softball and basketball league activity.
When Doreen developed health issues, the family moved, in 1975, to Safford, where her husband took a staff position with The Eastern Arizona Courier. The couple had made their home in Safford since.
Mrs. Dalpra nurtured a circle of close friends, and enjoyed the improvement the Arizona climate made in her heath issues. The couple made many 4,000 mile round trips to their native city during the summer months to visit family and friends, and she kept a steady flow of greeting cards to her relatives, marking every significant occasion.
She was a social progressive and saw to it that many organizations she felt were doing noble work received donations as resources permitted. She was raised in the Lutheran tradition and in Safford pursued the faith with the Faith Lutheran and All Saints Episcopal congregations.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints church at a date to be announced.